Delta farmers happy, but not all

Decision to withdraw farm laws evoke mixed reactions

The Central government’s decision to withdraw the three new farm laws has evoked mixed reactions from the farming community in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

While the group of Farmers Associations which were up the ante right from day one have expressed their happiness by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public at different parts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, the progressive farmers in these two districts who nourished the hope of witnessing a turnaround in their fortune once again preferred to remain receptive as they used to in the past.

The Central government’s decision was viewed as a ‘victory for farmers’ who have opposed the three Farm Laws by the office-bearers and members of various Farmers’ Associations such as the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangams affiliated to the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxists), the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu and the Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Welfare Protection Association.

On the other hand, some of the progressive farmers aspiring for positive changes in the agriculture sector but prefer to avoid getting identified as the espousers of certain political ideologies have as usual preferred to remain receptive of the current development also, hoping that the scenes would change in future.