July 19, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A section of farmers from the Cauvery delta districts have expressed concern that the water released from the Mettur reservoir for kuruvai paddy cultivation has not reached the tail-end areas.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin released water from the Mettur reservoir on June 12 for cultivation of paddy for the kuruvai season in the Cauvery delta districts. He also announced a special package of fertilizers and seeds to be distributed to the farmers at a subsidised rate and sanctioned ₹ 75.95 crore.

According to the estimates of the Agriculture Department, over five lakh acres of kuruvai crop would benefit from the Cauvery river water in 12 districts. The State government allocated ₹ 90 crore to desilt the irrigation channels and distributaries branching off from the Cauvery river in the delta districts.

Accordingly, the Water Resources Department and Agriculture Engineering Department had desilted the irrigation channels in districts well ahead of the water release from the Mettur reservoir. Even after a month of water release in the Cauvery, a group of farmers have expressed concern over the water not reaching the tail-end areas.

P. R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, said the Cauvery water had not reached the tail-end areas in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. He also alleged that poor planning and execution of desilting works resulted in nearly 1.5 lakh acres of standing crops were withering without water.

In Nagapattinam district, water has not reached the tail-end areas in Vadakarai, Orkudi, Vallam, and a few villages in Thalainayar, pointed out Cauvery Dhanapalan, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu. A few sub-channels and distributaries of Cauvery that flow through Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, such as Vennar, Odampogi, Vaalavaikal, Thandavaiyar, Mullaiyar, and Harichandra, remain dry without water flow, he added.

Farmers also pointed out that water flow in the sub channels had been blocked because of the pending construction of small bridges and culverts.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said water was diverted from Cauvery to Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts a couple of days ago. The ongoing works along the channels have been deferred to ensure free flow of water to the tail-end areas. Steps are under way to store adequate quantities of water in the tanks and ponds to be utilised later.

Considering the reduction of inflow into the Mettur reservoir and depleting storage level, farmers expressed anxiety over the condition of standing crops in the upcoming months.

