Delta farmers elated over water release

THANJAVUR

Releasing of water from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur for irrigation in the Cauvery delta region on Friday, the scheduled date of June 12, has elated farmers who have prepared their fields for taking up `kuruvai’ cultivation this season with confidence.

Welcoming the release of water from Mettur on the scheduled date of opening of the dam after nearly eight years, 60-year-old R.Sukumaran, State vice-president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootiyakkam said that this was the fifth time in his life he had witnessed lifting of shutters of the Stanley Reservoir on the scheduled date of June 12.

Since a majority of irrigation channels and canals have been desilted last year and in the current year and in view of the sufficient storage at the Mettur Dam the Public Works Department should not adopt turn-system in releasing of water into the irrigation channel network in Delta region this time, he said.

Pleased with reopening of the Stanley Reservoir on the scheduled date, the president, Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association, V.Veerasenan has called upon the State government not to release water into the East and West Mettur Canal in Salem district simultaneously.

Pointing out that when the Mettur Canal project was completed in 1956 it was decided that water from Mettur Dam would be released into these two canals (East and West Mettur Canals) on August 1 to ensure that water for irrigation to the Delta region was made available at the Grand Anaicut, Mr.Veerasenan regretted that this practice was not adhered to by the PWD in the recent past.

Water was released into these two canals in 2017 when the shutters of Stanley Reservoir was not lifted to release water for irrigation to the Delta districts. Further, inflow into these canals was ensured even beyond December, the month in which water release into these two canals should be stopped, during the last few years, he said.

Hence he called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K.Palaniswami to ensure that the rights of Delta farmers over the Cauvery river was not disturbed at a time when they were gearing up to take up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation with confidence after nearly 8 years.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Collector who decides the date on which water from the Grand Anaicut to be released into Cauvery and Vennar rivers and the Grand Anaicut canal for irrigating the Delta districts has indicated that the shutters of Grand Anaicut were likely to be lifted on June 16 depending on the arrival of the Mettur water here.