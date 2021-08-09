Delta farmers eagerly await Agriculture Budget

Despite the precarious position of the State exchequer, delta farmers are pinning their hopes on the first-ever Agriculture Budget to be presented by the DMK government in which they expect the announcement of State-funded crop insurance scheme similar to those implemented in a handful of States.

States such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have exited from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) last Kharif season citing abnormal increase in insurance premium. Madhya Pradesh attempted to implement a surplus-sharing model in a district by remaining in the PMFBY.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighting the financial burden placed on the State following the cap on the Central Government’s contribution towards the crop insurance premium.

He had sought the revival of 49:49:2 percent model of sharing the insurance premium to be paid to the insurance companies.

At this juncture, delta farmers who have taken up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in about 3.50 lakh acres following the release of water for irrigation from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on the scheduled date of June 12, have found themselves in quandary due to the silence over the crop insurance procedures for ‘kuruvai’ crop.

Now with the ‘kuruvai’ season coming to an end and with some farmers preparing themselves for ‘samba’ and others going in for ‘thaladi’, they expect the State government to either announce a State-funded crop insurance scheme or to declare `samba’ and `thaladi’ package in the Agriculture Budget so that they could take up the `samba’ or `thaladi’ cultivation with confidence.