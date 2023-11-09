HamberMenu
Delta farmers dismayed over delay in getting adangal for crop insurance scheme

November 15 is the deadline to seek crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana; farmers have to pay ₹600 as their share of premium; insurance cannot be availed without adangal document

November 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

V. Venkatasubramanian
Farmers’ associations have alleged that the officials were resorting to favouritism in issuing the adangal document to farmers in Delta districts.

Delta farmers are racing against time to meet the deadline of November 15 to go in for crop insurance. The “inordinate” delay in getting the crucial adangal document from the district officials is causing anxiety. Crop insurance cannot be taken without the adangal document, which indicates the extent of cultivation taken up in a given survey number.

Officials have issued statements exhorting farmers to opt for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme without fail by remitting ₹600 an acre, depending on the place of cultivation, as their share of the crop insurance premium to be paid to the insurance companies for the forthcoming samba cultivation.

The remaining insurance premium amount would be paid jointly by the State and Central governments.

The officials justified their call to farmers by pointing out that the insurance companies were bound to release a compensation of ₹9,025 an acre in case farmers were not able to take up samba cultivation in up to 75% of the normal area in a revenue village for reasons such as non-release of water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, inadequate rain or depletion of water in others sources for irrigation.

However, this clause could be invoked only if farmers opted for PMFBY crop insurance, they said and added that in case the insured crop withers for want of water at the sowing stage itself or the cultivator was not able to complete the sowing due to natural calamity, then the cultivator could get a compensation amount of up to a maximum of ₹36,100 an acre.

The presentation of such a detailed picture of the advantages in availing PMFBY crop insurance scheme by the officials had raised hope among the Delta farmers who found themselves in the midst of a tricky financial situation because of the loss they suffered in kuruvai crop.

Hence, almost all of them have decided to opt for the samba crop insurance scheme and made a beeline to the village administrative office to get the adangal document.

However, office-bearers of the farmers associations affiliated to the Left parties alleged that the officials were resorting to “favouritism” delayed the issuance adangal certificates to the needy farmers in several areas in the delta districts though senior officials have issued stern instruction to the village accounts officers (VAOs) to honour the request for adangal certificates impartially.

Farmers associations had staged protests against the “favouritism” by officials at several places such as Budalur in Thanjavur district and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district, sources said.

Meanwhile, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu P.R. Pandian told the media in Tiruvarur on Thursday that about 6 lakh farmers had opted for crop insurance for samba so far though the normal coverage in Delta and neighbouring districts would be around 18 lakh acres.

He called upon the District Collectors to ensure speedy issuance of adangal certificates.

