Delta farmers demand stepping up of outflow from Mettur dam

June 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Farmers in the Cauvery delta have exhorted the State government to step up the quantum of water released from Mettur dam for irrigation since the tail-end areas are yet to receive the water.

Nearly 30% of the total quantity of water released from the dam is being drawn for various purposes, including irrigation, in districts located above the Grand Anicut on the delta border. Equitable distribution of around 3,000 cusecs of water in the Cauvery and Vennar river systems and around 50% of the quantity of water released into the two river systems and let into the Grand Anicut Canal from Grand Anicut till last week, however, had failed to ensure that the water reaches tail-end areas of the delta districts and the Grand Anicut Canal system.

G. Srinivasan, a progressive farmer of Ganapathi Agraharam in Thanjavur district, and general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, P.R. Pandian of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the quantum of water release from the dam from the present 10,000 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs at least for the next two weeks in order to save the kuruvai crop, which was at the vegetation/germination stage in the delta districts.

Meanwhile, farmers in the Cauvery river system branching off from the Grand Anicut were upset over the turn system of water release from the Grand Anicut implemented by the Water Resources Department from this week.

The water release into Cauvery had been drastically cut down to around 300 cusecs, while it was considerably increased to around 5,000 cusecs in the Vennar river system and maintained at the moderate level of around 1,000 cusecs in the Grand Anicut Canal system from Monday apart from maintaining a steady release of around 1,500 cusecs in the Coleroon river.