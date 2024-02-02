GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delta farmers’ association upset with T.N . participation in CWMA meeting

P.R. Pandian says by participating in voting on the move to forward the Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka, the State government had forfeited the rights of farmers

February 02, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association has said that the Delta farmers were upset with the Tamil Nadu government’s participation in the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting on February 1 held to find a solution to the Mekedatu dam construction issue.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on February 2, association general secretary P.R. Pandian said the Tamil Nadu government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the CWMA not to discuss the contentious issue of Mekedatu dam construction proposal pursued vigorously by Karnataka government as the Supreme Court alone has the right to decide or settle the issues relating to the utilisation and distribution of Cauvery river water.

At this juncture, it was learnt that the CWMA at its February 1 meeting mooted a proposal to forward the Mekedatu dam proposal to the Central Water Commission claiming that it (CWC) was the competent authority to decide on the issue and put the proposal to vote at the meeting.

“The Tamil Nadu government representatives should have walked out of the meeting instead of registering their negative vote along with the Union Territory of Puducherry representatives”, he added and regretted that by participating in voting, Tamil Nadu had forfeited the rights of farmers over the Cauvery water earned after prolonged legal battle and democratic struggle.

