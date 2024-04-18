Delta farmers association questions Stalin’s silence on Karnataka Deputy CM’s remarks on Mekedatu issue

April 18, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has expressed concern over the statement of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on the Mekedatu issue and its displeasure over the silence on the part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Talking to the media at Mannargudi on Thursday, association general secretary P. R. Pandian said the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had affirmed that they would achieve their goal of constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu once the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre after the general election.

He reportedly said the Tamil Nadu government had given its consent for the proposal in the court of law, Mr. Pandian claimed.

Stating that impounding the water flow in the Cauvery at Mekedatu and leaving the management of the dam with the Karnataka government would render the Cauvery delta districts in Tamil Nadu barren . The delta farmers were dejected with the continued silence on the part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the crucial issue.

Demanding an explanation from Mr. Stalin, he warned that the delta farmers would be left with no option but to take the issue to the streets if the interests of the delta farmers were left undefended by the State government.

