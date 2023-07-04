Delta farmers’ appeal to government save kuruvai crops

July 04, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaippu Kuzhu has appealed to the State government to save the standing kuruvai paddy crop.

In a statement issued from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, the Committee president P.R. Pandian said the Delta farmers commenced the kuruvai cultivation with confidence but their hopes were dashed due to the setback in water distribution.

The prospects of saving young crops on rain-fed lands in Delta districts diminished since sufficient amount of water was not released in the rivers to ensure the paddy seeds sown on the fields sprout without fail and help sustain the crop which attained the vegetation stage. Further, letting the tanks and ponds remain dry even after the water for irrigation was released on time has compounded the problem, he added.

Mr. Pandian sought the release of 15,000 cusecs of water for the next 10 days from Mettur Dam so that an adequate quantity of water could be made available to the rain-fed ayacuts in the Vennar river system in order to save the standing crop.

At the same time, the farmers have reposed their faith in the Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan who had recently said that he would be meeting the Chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority soon seeking water release from the dams in Karnataka, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute organised a demonstration at its campus on direct sowing using drones on July 3. Farmers were explained on the handling of the drones and the advantages of using drones for sowing and weed prevention.

