Delta farmers anxious as standing paddy crop goes under water

Flood warning issued to people living downstream of Kottarai Marudaiyaru reservoir

Several parts of central region received widespread rain on Friday inundating low-lying areas and paddy fields across the Cauvery delta region.

Most parts of the region received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall. Nagapattinam town took the brunt of the fury recording 171.20 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Friday. Heavy rain also lashed Thiruvaiyaru (122 mm), Budalur (100.40) and Thanjavur town (83) in Thanjavur district; Tiruvarur (103.3 mm) and Nannilam (94.2) in Tiruvarur district; Labbaikudikadu (109) and Agaram Segoor (100) and Perambalur (72) in Perambalur district; Avudaiyarkovil (79.40) in Pudukottai district and Thirumanur (70.8) in Ariyalur district.

The dry belt of Marungapuri (75.40) and Manapparai (57.40) in Tiruchi district and Aravakurichi (64.4) and Palaviduthi (51) in Karur district also received good rainfall during the same period.

Farmers in the core delta districts, who were just recovering from the rain spell earlier this month, are worried over the fate of the standing samba/thaladi crop as sheets of water inundated paddy fields at several places. They could have a tough time draining the water from the fields if the rains continue.

“The farmers are apprehensive of further rains. Both the kharif and rabi seasons have been affected. The roots of the standing thaladi/samba crops are rotting due to repeated inundation and this will severely affect the yield,” said S. Thambusamy, district president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Tiruvarur.

Echoing similar views, V. Jeevakumar, district vice-president, said this was the third round of inundation of crops in the delta. He urged the authorities to initiate steps to drain the water quickly using earthmovers.

About 30,756 cusecs of surplus waters is being diverted through Kollidam river from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) as Mettur dam is filled to the brim and 24,756 cusecs of surplus flow is being discharged from the reservoir as on Friday evening.

In Tiruvarur town, rainwater entered the Vijayupuram Government Hospital premises forcing the authorities to shift seven inpatients to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan inspected the efforts to pump out rainwater from the hospital premises.

In Thanjavur district, a few iron roof sheets put up at Pattukottai railway station and some solar panels installed recently at the station were damaged in the gusty winds on Thursday. The iron sheets and solar panels that fell on the track were immediately removed by the railway staff. A tree on the railway station premises was also uprooted.

Tiruchi scenario

The spell of heavy rain has left many of the arterial roads inundated in Tiruchi on Thursday evening. The Anna Science Centre Planetarium was shut after being inundated with water from the adjacent Kottapattu tank which had already filled up.

There was heavy flow in Koraiyar and Ariyar following heavy rain in Viralimalai and Keeranur areas in Pudukottai district and Manapparai in Tiruchi district, leaving many tanks overflowing. The waters would ultimately flow into the Kudamuritti near Puthur Aqueduct before draining into the Cauvery. The rise in water flow in Kudamuritti could cause inundation in low-lying areas in the city.

The Thuraiyur Big Tank in Tiruchi district has been filled to the brim after more than a decade. The Keerambur tank overflowed and submerged paddy fields.

In Perambalur district, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya has issued a flood warning to people living downstream of Kottarai Marudaiyaru reservoir as about 4,500 cusecs of surplus waters is being discharged following heavy rain in its catchment areas. Early in the morning, she inspected work to clear a flooded causeway at Saravanapuram due to heavy flow in the Thottankulatharu.

Several parts of Nagapattinam town, especially the fishing villages and some houses on Beach Road, were inundated. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inspected efforts to drain the stagnant water.

Holiday declared

Schools and colleges remained closed in eight of the nine districts, except Karur, in the region. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts on Saturday in view of the continuing rain.