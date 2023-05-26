Delta Engagements

May 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

THANJAVUR

Sri Thyagabrahma Sabha: Concert by vocalist O.S. Arun, accompanied by R. Govindarajan on violin, G. Shankarasubramanian mirdangam, S. Krishnaswamy ghadam and R.M. Dheenadhayalu morsing, Besant Lodge, 6 p.m.