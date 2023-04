Delta engagements

April 27, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

THANJAVUR Gnanam School of Business: MINDSTROM’23, conference on ‘Innovative and sustainable management practices in post-COVID Business Scenario”, Sengipatti, 10 a.m. ARIYALUR District Administration: Book fair, Government Higher Secondary School grounds, 11 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT PERAMBALUR District Administration: Farmers grievance redress meeting, Collector’s office, 10 a.m. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions and Shankar IAS Academy: Civil Services conclave, 10.30 a.m. NAGAPATTINAM Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple: Chithira Pournami festival, flag hoisting, Ettukudi: 9 a.m. District Administration: Farmers grievance redress meeting, Collector’s office, 10.30 a.m. MAYILADUTHURAI District Administration: Farmers grievance redress meeting, Collector’s office, 10.30 a.m. KARUR District Administration: Farmers grievance redress meeting, Collector’s office, 11 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

