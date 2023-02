February 14, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

PERAMBALUR

Srinivasan College of Arts and Science: Training programme on ‘Acquisition of the gift of gab in English language,’ 10 a.m.

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Lecture on ‘Splendour of Shakespeare’ by V. Latha, Assistant Professor, Government Arts College, Ariyalur, noon.