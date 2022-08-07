Tiruchirapalli

DELTA ENGAGEMENTS

J.J. College of Arts and Science (Autonomous): Lecture on 'Graph and their importance in Physics' by M. Senthilvelan, Professor and Head, Department of Non-linear Dynamics, Bharathidasan University, 11 a.m.


