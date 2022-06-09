Tiruchirapalli

Delta Engagements

A.D.M. College for Women: 46th College Day celebration, Jayanthasri Balakrishnan, Professor of English (Retd.), PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, delivers address and distributes prizes, 5.30 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 8:53:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/delta-engagements/article65511636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY