Tiruchirapalli

Delta engagements

District Central Library: World Book Day, inauguration of book exhibition by Thiruvadikudil Swamigal of Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, 10.30 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2022 8:12:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/delta-engagements/article65345669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY