Delta districts on high alert even as discharge from Mettur dips

Heavy discharge of water from Bhavanisagar Reservoir remains a concern

Heavy discharge of water from Bhavanisagar Reservoir remains a concern

Though the reduction in quantum of discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur brought a sigh of relief to people living along the Cauvery and Kollidam Rivers, the heavy discharge of water from the Bhavanisagar Reservoir remained a cause for concern.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Upper Anicut at Mukkombu realised 1.89 lakh cusecs of water at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The inflow was about 25,000 cusecs less than the inflow on Friday. Of the 1.89 lakh cusecs, 59,661 cusecs was let into the Cauvery. About 1.29 lakh cusecs was diverted into the Kollidam River as against 1.43 lakh cusecs on Friday.

Collectors, Revenue, Police, WRD and other line departments of the Delta districts, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Karur remained on high alert following the opening of the Bhavanisagar Reservoir and the Amaravathi dam to discharge surplus water. Since the Bhavanisagar Reservoir reached its maximum level of 102 feet as against 105 feet, the WRD discharged 25,863 cusecs into the Bhavani River on Saturday. After traversing a while on the Bhavani River, the water joins the Cauvery at Pallipalayam.

“The water level in the Cauvery and the Kollidam has come down a bit. But we remain on alert as the entire inflow is being discharged from the Bhavanisagar dam besides the Mettur Reservoir and the Amaravathi dam. The water level will go up again once the water discharged from the Bhavanisagar and the Amaravathi dams reach the Upper Anicut,” said M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Collector.

He told The Hindu that personnel had been posted at 27 vulnerable spots in the district. Flood inputs were being shared with them every hour. More than 300 persons had been moved to six shelters in Srirangam, Mannachanallur and Lalgudi. As a precautionary measure, 159 camps had been readied to provide shelters to the affected persons. Standing banana crop, raised on 400 acres, and paddy on 100 hectares had been inundated due to the flow of flood water

Minister’s inspection

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji visited various flood-hit areas, including Thavuttupalayam, Thimmachipuram and Aranganathapettai in Karur.

He inspected the water management system at Mayanur barrage. Karur Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said 150 families had been evacuated to safety, and provided shelter in various places. Flood situation was being closely monitored.

Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, accompanied by Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha, held discussion with the officials on the steps being taken to prevent flood in the district due to the flow of over one lakh cusecs of water into the Kollidam River. The Minister asked the officials to remain on high alert.