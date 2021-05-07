Delta districts disappointed

Thanjavur

07 May 2021 19:25 IST

Nil representation in the State Cabinet from the delta region has disheartened a cross-section of voters, though the oath-taking by the council of ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was celebrated through bursting of crackers by party cadre at various places on Friday.

The DMK had bagged 11 out of 18 Assembly segments in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiurvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts. Senior leaders like Durai Chandrasekaran, Govi Chezhian, G.Anbalagan and T.R.B.Rajaa made it to the Assembly again. The DMK’s alliance partners Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxists) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi had secured one seat each.

Only three constituencies one each in Thanjavur (Orathanadu), Nagapattinam (Vedaranyam) and Tiruvarur (Nannilam) districts went in favour of the DMK’s archrival, AIADMK.

As soon as the results were out on May 2, there were expectations of at least a couple of Cabinet berths to elected representatives in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

Nevertheless, the party cadres celebrated the formation of the DMK government by bursting of crackers and distribution of sweets to the public across the delta districts, including at Orathanadu where the party lost the seat to the AIADMK.