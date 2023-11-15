Delta districts continue to receive moderate rain

November 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Moderate rain continued in several parts of Cauvery delta districts, especially Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal, on Wednesday, causing inundation of low-lying areas and standing paddy crop.

For the second consecutive day, Velankanni in Nagapattinam district received the maximum rainfall of 11.2 cm in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Nagapattinam received 7.7 cm, Kodiyakkarai 10.1 cm, Vedaranyam- 6.7 cm, and Thirukkuvalai 6.6 cm. The intensity of rain gradually reduced during the course of the day.

Standing paddy crop in many areas have been inundated and much would depend on how quickly the water is drained.

Additional Chief Secretary to Special Initiatives Department, and District Monitoring Officer Ramesh Chand Meena, along with Collector Johny Tom Varghese, inspected rain-affected areas in Velankanni. Law Minister S. Regupathy took stock of the inundated areas in Kilvelur and Nambiyar Nagar. Later, the Minister chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate to check disaster preparedness and directed the officials to ensure safety of people living in low-lying areas.

Karaikal

Neighbouring Karaikal district also witnessed a moderate rainfall of 10.5 cm and areas in Mayiladuthurai district such as Sembanarkoil (6.9 cm), Tharangambadi (5.5 cm), and Sirkazhi (6.3 cm) also received rain. The incessant rain uprooted trees in several areas, causing damage to houses.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, District Monitoring Officer V. Amudhavalli and Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the affected areas.

As a result of downpour for a couple of days, several waterbodies have been filled to the brim. The authorities have made precautionary arrangements using sandbags to strengthen bunds. In several places, the runoff water has entered agriculture fields, causing damage to samba/thaladi crop.

Mr. Mahabharathi said residents can convey information about rain damage over toll-free number 1077 or 04364 222588 or message over WhatsApp to 70922 55255.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, Nannilam and Tiruvarur recorded 6 cm each of rainl during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Mannargudi recorded 4 cm of rain and Needamangalam 2 cm.

In Thanjavur district, Majalaru recorded the maximum of 41.60 mm, Lower Anicut 36.80 and Thiruvidaimarthur 34.40 mm. Some other parts received moderate rainfall. Except for inundation of young paddy crop at a few places such as Puthur near Ammapettai, the monsoon rain did not have much impact on agricultural operations.

Director of Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare T.Anand, the monitoring officer for the district, accompanied by Collector Deepak Jacob, visited various areas to inspect precautionary measures taken to prevent damage. He inspected Vennar banks at Nandavanathottam, and Kollidam banks at Vazhkai and Anaikkarai.

Ariyalur district also received light to moderate showers, with Jayamkondam recording the maximum of 19.6 mm.