Delta and Tiruchi engagements

KARUR

Sri Kadambavaneswarar Temple: Maha kumbabishekam, Kulithalai, 5 a.m.

Department of Health and Family Welfare: World Population Day, Collector M. Thangavel flags off awareness rally, near Collector’s Office, 10.30 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women: Freshers Day, 10 a.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J. College of Arts and Science: Freshers Day, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

ri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple - Woraiyur: Jeshatabishekam, kudam purappadu from Cauvery, 8 a.m.; reaching temple, 9.30 a.m.; mangala arathi, 5 p.m.

Sri Mariamman Temple, Valayalkaratheru: Maha kumbabishekam, 10.05 a.m.

Madina Mosque: Inauguration of the mosque, Moulana Roohul Haq Hazrath, Principal, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Arabic College, chief guest, Udaiyanpatti, K. K. Nagar, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Sangam: S.N. Ilankumaran speaks on ‘Akal – verum virivum,’ West Boulevrd Road, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Ishita Mukhopadhyay, Professor, University of Calcutta, speaks on ‘Pattern of inequality in contemporary India,’ 10.30 a.m.

Cauvery College for Women: S. Achiraman, professor, Bharathidasan University, speaks on ‘Journey of antibiotics: from penicillin to doxorubicin,’ 11 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Lecture on AI by D.Jayachithra, Head, Department of Computer Applications, Nehru Memorial College, 5 p.m.; inauguration of B.Com Association, 11.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Freshers induction programme, 9.45 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School: Annual day, 5.30 p.m.

SRV Schools, Samayapuram: Leadership programme for students, 10 a.m.