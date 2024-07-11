GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delta and Tiruchi engagements

Published - July 11, 2024 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KARUR

Sri Kadambavaneswarar Temple: Maha kumbabishekam, Kulithalai, 5 a.m.

Department of Health and Family Welfare: World Population Day, Collector M. Thangavel flags off awareness rally, near Collector’s Office, 10.30 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women: Freshers Day, 10 a.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J. College of Arts and Science: Freshers Day, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

ri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple - Woraiyur: Jeshatabishekam, kudam purappadu from Cauvery, 8 a.m.; reaching temple, 9.30 a.m.; mangala arathi, 5 p.m.

Sri Mariamman Temple, Valayalkaratheru: Maha kumbabishekam, 10.05 a.m.

Madina Mosque: Inauguration of the mosque, Moulana Roohul Haq Hazrath, Principal, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Arabic College, chief guest, Udaiyanpatti, K. K. Nagar, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Sangam: S.N. Ilankumaran speaks on ‘Akal – verum virivum,’ West Boulevrd Road, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Ishita Mukhopadhyay, Professor, University of Calcutta, speaks on ‘Pattern of inequality in contemporary India,’ 10.30 a.m.

Cauvery College for Women: S. Achiraman, professor, Bharathidasan University, speaks on ‘Journey of antibiotics: from penicillin to doxorubicin,’ 11 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Lecture on AI by D.Jayachithra, Head, Department of Computer Applications, Nehru Memorial College, 5 p.m.; inauguration of B.Com Association, 11.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Freshers induction programme, 9.45 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School: Annual day, 5.30 p.m.

SRV Schools, Samayapuram: Leadership programme for students, 10 a.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.