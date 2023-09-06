Delay in widening work leads to bumpy ride on city stretch of Dindigul highway

September 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent traffic snarls and bumpy rides have become the order of the day for road users due to the slow pace of progress in widening the city stretch of the Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway.

The State Highways Department initiated the project to widen the 7.6-km city stretch of the Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway from Pon Nagar to Cholan Nagar near Thayanur under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme (CMRDP) at an estimated cost of ₹74.80 crore.

The project includes widening the road to 18 metres, repairing a few culverts and constructing storm water drains. Road expansion was completed from Koraiyar river to Cholan Nagar a few months ago, and the remaining 2.4 km stretch from Pon Nagar to Koraiyar River faced many challenges.

Opposition to the eviction of encroachments and intermittent rains hampered the progress. In July, the State Highways Department pushed through the works and evicted encroachments in Karumandapam. The Tiruchi Corporation completed the pipeline laying work for the underground sewer network on one side of the carriageway towards Dindigul. The stretch was blacktopped ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Tiruchi.

Recently, the department resumed work on the other side of the carriageway towards Tiruchi. Pits dug up for construction of storm water drains created a fresh set of problems for road users. The width of the road is not uniform throughout the stretch as it reduces and becomes narrower near National College at Karumandapam, which has become a traffic hotspot during peak hours.

Road users complain that half the carriageway is occupied by the soil excavated for constructing the storm water drains. Warning signboards are placed only at a few places, posing a threat to road users. “The situation is even worse in the late hours as the stretch is poorly lit. Though street lights and high mast lights are there, they are never lit up on time. This condition puts people at risk at night,” says V. Malathi of Pon Nagar.

When contacted, a highways official said the project would be expedited and completed before the onset of monsoon. Additional warning signage would be placed and the excavated soil on the carriageways would be removed and dumped in a separate place to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.