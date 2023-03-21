Delay in supply of milk causes anxiety among customers in Tiruchi

March 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Delay in the supply of milk by the Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producer’s Union (Aavin) has caused anxiety among consumers in Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi Aavin procures milk from about 650 cooperative milk societies from different parts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The average procurement of milk hovers around five lahks per day. But, the procurement is said to have come down marginally mainly due to a section of milk producers refusing to supply milk to the cooperative milk societies demanding hike in procurement prices.

The farmers, who raise milch animals, continue to stage protests in some areas of Tiruchi district. As a mark of pressing their demands, the farmers, instead of selling the milk to their respective cooperative milk societies, supply milk to the tea and coffee shops in their areas. It it said to have disrupted the procurement of milk by Tiruchi Aavin to an extent.

As against the normal procurement of five lakh litres, the procurement has come down to about 4.2 lakh litres. Depending upon the procurement level, Aavin, after processing the milk at its plants in Tiruchi and Padalur, supplies milk to meet the day-to-day requirement of its customers in Tiruchi.

However, it said that the consumers in Tiruchi experienced short supply of milk for the last few days. The kiosks and agents, who were supposed to get milk between four a.m. to six a.m, could get their regular supply only around 9 a.m. The consumers, who got milk from the neighbouring grocery shops, were told that supply had not come yet. Some anxious consumers made attempts to get milk from private suppliers and private dairies in Tiruchi.

When contacted, a senior official of the Tiruchi Aavin said that the delay in supply of milk to the consumers was due to sudden malfunctioning of a plant in Tiruchi. The delay was not due to constrains in milk procurement. Soon after detection of a fault on a plant, milk loads were sent to a plant in Dindigul for processing. Consumers were subsequently supplied milk as usual.

The official maintained that the problem had been solved. There would be no issue in ensuring the supply of milk to its customers in Tiruchi. Out of 4.20 lakh litres of milk, 1.4 lakh litres had been allocated for sales in Tiruch, Ariyalur and Perambalur. The remaining milk was set to Chennai.

In a related development, milk producers staged a protest in Thuraiyur, demanding a hike in procurement prices, on Tuesday. The farmers belonging to Uppiliyapuram, Karattampatti and neighbouring areas, assembled at Thuraiyur along with some milch animals and raised slogans urging the State government to consider their genuine demand.