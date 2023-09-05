Delay in relaying roads in Tiruchi irks road users

September 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is yet to start the road works in several areas after the State government sanctioned ₹ 103 crore for relaying roads in the city.

It was with the aim of relaying roads, that were dug up for implementing the underground drainage (UGD) project, the State government accorded administrative sanction, thereby releasing funds under the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Project (TURIP) on May 31.

Ranging from ₹ 70 lakh to ₹ 1.5 crore, estimates were prepared to carry out road works in most of the wards, where UGD works were completed. Woraiyur, Ramalinga Nagar, Karumandapam, Mela Chinthamani, Andar Streets, Chinnakadai Veedhi, Big Bazaar Street and Vannarapetta were among the areas covered under the road infrastructure project. The funds were apportioned in about 80 packages so as to carry out the road laying works simultaneously.

Upon receiving administrative sanction, the Tiruchi Corporation subsequently floated tenders for the packages. However, it could not proceed with the process further as Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption non-governmental organisation, alleged that the tender documents did not make milling mandatory. It objected to roads being laid without removing the top surface as it would lead to an increase in the height of the roads. Moreover, the roads would suffer damage quickly and would not last long, it was contended.

Thereafter, a team of engineers visited studied the packages. Based on their inputs, the Corporation decided to include milling as a clause in the tenders. Tenders were subsequently opened and work orders issued to various contractors. However, works were yet to start in several areas. Lack of clarity on the allocation of funds for milling is said to have delayed the contractors starting the allocated road works.

“The roads should have been laid much earlier. But several road works have not been started. The Corporation should study the issue so as to take remedial steps to start the works,” says K. Suresh, CPI councillor representing ward 23.

When contacted, Mayor M. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that the issue had been solved. It was estimated that it would cost ₹ 15 crore more to carry out milling. It would be sanctioned under the general fund of the Corporation. Road works had been started in several areas. He had also visited some of the areas, where road works were going on. Instructions were given to the field officials to expedite the works, he said.

