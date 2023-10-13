HamberMenu
Delay in relaying road post milling puts motorists at risk

October 13, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Ponmalaipatti road recently milled in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Ponmalaipatti road recently milled in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Delay in relaying the widened road in Ponmalaipatti post milling has raised safety concerns among motorists and road users in Tiruchi.

The work to widen the Ponmalaipatti main road that branches off from the Trichy-Pudukottai National Highway to residential areas in Ponmalai was launched in June by the State Highways department. The project is taken up under the Chief Minister Road Development Project at a cost of ₹2.2 crore.

Residents and motorists are finding it difficult to navigate roads which have been abandoned for weeks after milling. The roads have been scraped at the top using milling machines 15 days back and have been left unattended by the contractors, causing inconvenience. The poor condition of the road poses a threat to the road users.

“It has been more than two weeks since the road was milled but yet to be re-laid, and now the residents have to bear the brunt of the bad road. The bus-plying road has now turned into a dangerous stretch for the road users,” said KC. Neelamegam, a resident of Ponmalaipatti.

Navigating on milled roads is an ordeal for motorists and many of them have lost balance on such stretches. The residents have been requesting the officials to speed up the relaying work but, to no avail.

When contacted, a senior official said, “Work on relaying the roads in the widened areas has been commenced, and we will monitor the work and instruct the contractors to complete them within a few days.”

