Delay in relaying of roads irks residents

19 August 2021 18:43 IST

Delay in relaying roads that were dug up for laying underground drainage pipes at Banathurai in Kumbakonam town is said to have driven the residents to stage a demonstration on Wednesday.

Several streets in the area were dug to lay underground sewage network system a year ago and they have not been relaid for several months. Negotiating the stretches even by walk was said to have become a nightmarish experience for the residents, particularly during night hours in view of the poor illumination and stray dog menace.

A woman residing in the locality sustained injuries after she fell down from a two-wheeler while negotiating a battered street in the area and her medical expenses were taken care of by the locals who pooled in ₹10,000 to get herself treated for the injury. When the residents approached the civic body a few days ago with a plea to relay roads before the onset of monsoon, they were informed by the officials that the work would be taken up soon as necessary funds had already been allotted for the work.

Meanwhile, the Banathurai Keezha Veethi, Mela Veethi, Sannathi Street, Vadakku Veethi and Pathukattu Street got inundated in the sudden unexpected showers that lashed the town recently. As the pothole-ridden carriageways remained under a sheet of water, the residents found it difficult to negotiate these streets safely.

Hence, on Thursday a group of residents staged a symbolic ‘nursery transplanting’ demonstration on these streets to highlight their plight. However, they were pacified by the civic body and police officials.

While residents of Banathurai came out on the streets to highlight their plight, the traders of Therkku Veethi in Thanjavur suffering from the similar problem approached the Thanjavur Corporation seeking quick rectification of damages on the road purportedly caused in view of some infrastructure development works.