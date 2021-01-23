Delay in rebuilding Fort Station Road

23 January 2021 21:05 IST

TIRUCHI

The delay in the building a new road overbridge (ROB) of the Fort Station Road, near the Maris Theatre, has resulted in a sharp increase in traffic volume on Karur Bypass Road in the city.

While the Southern Railway maintains the ROB, the Tiruchi City Corporation carried out the repair and maintenance of the approaches to the bridge on Fort Station Road on both sides until recently. The eastern arm of the road suffered extensive damage due to the rain in August. Since it was found that the damaged road was not safe for heavy vehicular traffic such as buses and lorries, the civic body erected a bar across the road, thereby preventing the movement of heavy vehicles on the road. Small vehicles such as cars and bikes are only allowed.

Though the civic body had initially planned to relay the road by tapping funds under the Smart City Mission in 2019, it changed its plan and decided to seek funds from the State government. It again changed its decision and sent a proposal to hand over the road to the State Highways (Project) for relaying and maintenance. Considering the importance of rebuilding the road, Collector S. Sivarasu took up the issue to the State government for taking over of the road by the State Highways.

It was expected that the State government would give the green signal for the project before the end of 2020. Though the State government is said to have accepted the proposal in principle, it is yet to issue an order.

Since traffic on the Fort Station Road was restricted, all buses bound for Chathiram Bus Stand and on return direction are plying via Karur bypass road, thereby causing heavy congestion the road. This causes traffic snarls frequently. During peak hours, vehicles are moving at a snail pace. It has doubled the duration of travelling time between Shastri Road-Salai Road junction and Chathiram Bus Stand. Restless motorists have urged the Tiruchi City Corporation to find a solution as early as possible.

“Almost six months have passed since the Fort Station Road was closed for heavy vehicle movement. There is still no sign for starting the project on rebuilding the damaged road. The issue should be resolved before this month. Otherwise, nothing will happen until the State elections are over,” says N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the Collector had been following the proposal. Steps would be taken to complete the transfer of road as early as possible.

A senior official of the State Highways (Project) said that the proposal was under the consideration of the department. It would be formalised once the GO was issued which was expected soon.