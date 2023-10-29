Delay in re-laying road irks residents in Tiruchi

October 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Delay in re-laying a road that was dug up for laying underground drainage (UGD) pipes a year ago at Rajarajan Nagar in Tiruchi has raised safety concerns among the residents.

Negotiating stretches even by walk was said to have become a nightmarish experience for the residents, particularly at night.

Besides dug-up roads and potholes, protruding manhole covers on the road continue to pose a serious risk to motorists. Frequent water-logging due to the recent showers has also caused severe damage to the road.

“It has been more than a year since the road was dug up UGD work but yet to be re-laid, and now the residents have to bear the brunt of the bad road. It has now turned into a dangerous stretch for the road users, especially during the ongoing monsoon season,” said R. Rajendran, a resident.

A section of residents claims that the officials carry out road relaying works only on main roads in residential areas while the interior roads are being neglected, as poor conditions of these roads are yet to draw the attention of authorities delaying re-laying work.

Although the residents of Rajarajan Nagar made a representation to Corporation officials, no steps have been taken so far. “The road should have been laid much earlier. But several road works have not been started. The officials should study the issue to take remedial steps to start the works,” Mr. Rajendran added.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the road works had been started in several areas. “The progress of the works was being tracked on a daily basis, and instructions had been given to expedite work ahead of the monsoon. The road restoration work will also be completed soon.”