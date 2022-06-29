Delay in opening refurbished Nehru Market irks traders, public

The trading community and the residents of Karaikal are disappointed over the delay in putting to use the refurbished Nehru Market along Thirunallar Road.

The market with 117 shops constructed at a cost of ₹11.86 crore, retaining the French architectural style, and inaugurated one and a half years ago by the then Chief Minister, V. Narayanasamy, continues to remain locked.

The Karaikal municipality demolished the French-built market in the heart of the town due to structural instability Construction work began during November 2017, and the market was inaugurated on October 16, 2020. But the market is still being operated in temporary space causing immense difficulties to the general public, traders say.

Several representations made to the municipality has not yielded the desired outcome. The traders point out that the civic body is losing substantial revenue that would otherwise accrue from the renting of the 117 shops.

According to official sources, efforts are under way for allotment of shops to traders for early opening of the market.