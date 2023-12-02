Delay in issuance of provisional certificates hits BDU’s graduands

December 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students graduating from colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University (BDU) in Tiruchi continue to face delays in obtaining provisional certificates, thus affecting their prospects in higher education and employment, say academics.

The problem has been compounded by the deferment of BDU’s convocation ceremony, now pending for the batches graduating from 2020 until 2023. A total of 147 colleges function under the auspices of BDU.

“With no provisional certificates or degrees in hand, the future of many students is uncertain,” S. Ismail Mohideen, prinicipal, Jamal Mohamed College, told The Hindu. “At least 9,000 graduands of the past three batches in our college have been affected by this issue. Many have been unable to get employed, especially overseas, or apply for other courses,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some autonomous colleges in the city have taken to issuing provisional certificates on their own authority.

“We have been issuing provisional certificates to our students for quite some time now. With approximately 2,000 students graduating per year, at least 6,000 graduands are waiting for their formal degree certification,” said Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal of St.Joseph’s College.

“This issue has dragged on for too long, and we hope there will be an amicable settlement soon, because BDU’s convocation will decide the timeline for the distribution of degrees to its affiliated institutions. It will take at least one month to process the papers after the graduation ceremony, and given the large number of pending batches, we would have to hold at least two functions to accommodate everyone,” he added.

“Following our discussions over this issue recently, the BDU has sent out a circular to colleges, asking for the details of students in the affiliated colleges who need provisional certificates. However, a provisional certificate is, in the end, a temporary solution, with a validity of just six months. Students can be considered to have graduated from a course only after they receive their degree certificate,” said M.S. Balamurugan, president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT).

When contacted, BDU vice-chancellor M. Selvam said that the matter was being looked into. “In response to our circular, we have received particulars of 1,100 students who are in need of provisional certificates this year so far, and will be reviewing more as they come in. All the requests are being expedited on a case by case basis. The convocation too, is on the horizon,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.