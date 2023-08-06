Delay in introducing KG classes at Corporation schools draws flak

August 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Delay in introducing kindergarten classes at all Corporation-run schools in the city draws flak among the residents in Tiruchi.

At present, around 70 schools are functioning under the Corporation, including primary and middle schools, in different parts of the city. There have been demands for the introduction of lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) in the schools run by the Corporation to enable economically backward parents in the city limit to enrol their wards in kindergarten classes.

The schools have been receiving several requests for commencing kindergarten classes. “Since we are equipped with infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents were eager to enrol their children here, but due to capacity restrictions, we had to turn away admissions,” said a headmistress of a Corporation elementary school.

According to the officials, the civic body has been receiving many representations from residents and councillors seeking the introduction of kindergarten classes in the Corporation schools in their area. However, the State Government has only permitted seven middle schools in the city to conduct LKG and UKG classes.

Officials also claim that enrolment of students in Corporation schools from primary to higher secondary level has doubled in the past two years. “Since most of the schools have infrastructure, including access to computers, comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children in the school. We are also making efforts to deal with the rising demand for quality education,” they say.

“Kindergarten classes have been started in some of the schools that have the infrastructure, and action would be taken to build the infrastructure at the schools that do not have sufficient classrooms. The number of classrooms will be decided as per the requirement of each school,” said a senior Corporation official.

A survey is being carried out by the Education Committee to review Corporation schools to prepare a proposal to develop infrastructure. “We have been meeting frequently to discuss the needs of schools in all five zones, and several maintenance works are also being carried out,” said V. Porkodi, councillor and chairperson of the Education Committee.