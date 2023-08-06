HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delay in introducing KG classes at Corporation schools draws flak

August 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Corporation School at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi.

A view of Corporation School at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delay in introducing kindergarten classes at all Corporation-run schools in the city draws flak among the residents in Tiruchi.

At present, around 70 schools are functioning under the Corporation, including primary and middle schools, in different parts of the city. There have been demands for the introduction of lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) in the schools run by the Corporation to enable economically backward parents in the city limit to enrol their wards in kindergarten classes.

The schools have been receiving several requests for commencing kindergarten classes. “Since we are equipped with infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents were eager to enrol their children here, but due to capacity restrictions, we had to turn away admissions,” said a headmistress of a Corporation elementary school.

According to the officials, the civic body has been receiving many representations from residents and councillors seeking the introduction of kindergarten classes in the Corporation schools in their area. However, the State Government has only permitted seven middle schools in the city to conduct LKG and UKG classes.

Officials also claim that enrolment of students in Corporation schools from primary to higher secondary level has doubled in the past two years. “Since most of the schools have infrastructure, including access to computers, comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children in the school. We are also making efforts to deal with the rising demand for quality education,” they say.

“Kindergarten classes have been started in some of the schools that have the infrastructure, and action would be taken to build the infrastructure at the schools that do not have sufficient classrooms. The number of classrooms will be decided as per the requirement of each school,” said a senior Corporation official.

A survey is being carried out by the Education Committee to review Corporation schools to prepare a proposal to develop infrastructure. “We have been meeting frequently to discuss the needs of schools in all five zones, and several maintenance works are also being carried out,” said V. Porkodi, councillor and chairperson of the Education Committee.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.