Delay in expanding QR code-based grievance redressal system draws flak

The delay in the distribution of quick response (QR) cards to help the public lodge complaints to the Tiruchi City Corporation has drawn flak from a section of residents in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a satisfactory performance of the QR code-enabled grievance redress platform, which was implemented in March 2023 on a pilot basis in Ward No. 22 in the K. Abishekapuram zone, the Corporation sanctioned ₹1 crore to extend the facility to all residential and commercial properties in all five zones.

Under the system, residents can lodge complaints related to solid waste management, drinking water supply, clogged drains, faulty street lights, sewage overflow, and taxation issues. They can pay their property tax, water tax, solid waste collection tax, and other taxes online by scanning the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the importance, residents have urged the civic body to speed up the expansion of the QR code system as they are unable to lodge complaints. “The city is affected by many civic issues such as clogged drains and bad roads and residents have to bear the brunt. With the implementation of the system, we would be able to lodge complaints,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

‘Action not taken’

Some complain that steps had not been taken to solve the grievance registered on the Corporation website. “I submitted a grievance regarding bad roads two months ago, but the status of the complaint remains as registered. Action has not been taken to resolve the issue,” said John, a city resident.

According to officials, around 2.3 lakh property tax assessments in the city would be distributed with an exclusive QR code. The civic body has distributed about 18,000 QR codes to residential and commercial properties in the city. Officials expect to complete the distribution for the remaining properties within a few months.

Earlier, a section of the residents complained that the QR codes were distributed haphazardly. Many households received multiple cards; some cards were thrown randomly inside the houses just like pamphlets, and some were dumped in mailboxes.

A senior Corporation official said the distribution had lost steam as the workers were engaged in election preparations. He said steps would be taken to distribute the cards effectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.