Delay in execution of SIPCOT’s Manapparai Industrial Park irks prospective investors

Prospective investors are perturbed by the delay on the part of SIPCOT to make the Manapparai Industrial Park functional.

A total of 282 plots ranging from less than half acre to six acres have been listed as vacant in the park on its website. Prospective entrepreneurs have evinced interest since the cost of land is not prohibitive when compared to others in locations categorised as 'A'. Since falls under 'B' category, the cost of land in the industrial estate has been fixed at ₹70 lakh per acre, with 10% incentive, as per official data.

There are concerns among industrialists about the slow progress of the project for which the announcement was made in 2013, when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa represented Srirangam constituency in the State Assembly.

Soon after the announcement, SIPCOT swung into action and identified 1,077 acres of land at Kannudayanpatti, K. Periapatti (North) and Chathirapatti villages near Manapparai. It subsequently acquired the land for the park in prime location on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway that provided easy access to many leading cities and ports in Tuticorin and Karaikal.

Subsequently, prospective entrepreneurs intending to set up food processing units were promised allotment of 127.8 acres of land, and those in general engineering area were assured sanction of plots in 93.5 acres.

There are 110 applicants for the Food Park, which has been awaiting allotment of land, K. Kanagasabapathy, former president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association and Chairman of Tiruchi Trade Centre, said.

As many as 220 acres out of the total 1,077 acres has been intended to be developed in the first phase. The government has also made an allotment of $48 crore for creating basic infrastructure including road, administrative office and overhead tank.

Industry associations have reportedly learnt that the works have been completed, and are understood to have approached the Industries Department to ensure early approval of SIPCOT layout by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.