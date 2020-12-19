Delay in disbursement of loan irks street vendors

THANJAVUR

19 December 2020

Delay in disbursement of loans by banking institutions has irked a section of street vendors who have registered their names under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme in Kumbakonam Municipality.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing the special micro-credit facility for street vendors, where a collateral-free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 of one-year tenure is offered to street vendors who have their names registered with the urban local bodies.

In Kumbakonam Municipality, a total of 605 street vendors have enrolled their names and the certificate of vending (CoV)/identification card has been issued to them. Out of the 605 street vendors who have registered their names prior to April 1, applications for bank loans were submitted online by 540 and they have been forwarded to the respective financial institutions by the Town Vendors Committee.

Meanwhile, on Saturday a group of street vendors from New Bus Stand and Mahamagam Tank West Bank areas led by AITUC Street Vendors Union office-bearers took out a procession from Taluk Office to the Municipality protesting the delay in disbursement of loans.

Speaking to The Hindu, senior civic body officials said all loan applications had been forwarded to the concerned financial institutions. Out of the total applications, 40% had been cleared and the loan amount credited in the accounts of the applicants.

Some hiccups in online processing of PM SVANidhi loan applications seemed to have caused the delay in disbursement of loans and the issue was sorted out last week, they claimed.

Further, the MHUA had granted permission to the Kumbakonam Municipality to add another 1,000 street vendors as beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme so as to cover the maximum possible street vendors doing business in the civic body domain, sources said.

As per the scheme, the loan was be repaid in 12 monthly instalments, which would not attract any prepayment penalty charges. Further, timely or early repayment would make the borrowers eligible for an enhanced loan amount in the next cycle of working capital loan disbursement.

The borrowers could also receive around ₹1,200 per annum as ‘reward’ if they opted and carried on their business through the digital mode of transaction.

Those engaged in the sale of vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat street food, tea, pakodas, breads, eggs, textile, apparel, footwear, artisan products, books/stationery and offering services such as footwear repairing, laundry services, and pan sales were eligible to avail working capital loan with an interest subsidy component of 7%.

The interest subsidy would be available up to March 31, 2022, and it would be credited into the borrower’s account quarterly. The interest subsidy facility would be available on the first and subsequent enhanced loans up to March 31, 2022, and it would be credited at one go with respect to early repayment, the sources added.