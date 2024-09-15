Delay in desilting of Kottai Vaikal affects locals

The desilting of the Kottai Vaikal on Old Karur Road in Tiruchi has been delayed disappointing local residents.

The Kottai Vaikal was once an irrigation channel – on a par with the Uyyakondan Canal. But over time, as ayacuts were cut up and transformed into residential areas, the irrigation canals lost their use and became a place for dumping sewage.

Due to this, the canal has become an open drain where one can notice sewage and flotsam of refuse atop the water, which then helps breed mosquitoes in the region along its stretch. The floating water hyacinth also contributes to breeding mosquitoes.

Running about 1.8 km, the condition of Kottai Vaikal is deplorable as one cannot pass through the bridge without breathing in its malodorous stench. Though there are shutters along the sides of the bridge, they appear to be dilapidated, which could cause sewage from Subramania Swami Koil Street to mix with sewage on Kaveri Nagar, making it worse for the residents.

The residents living along the canal have expressed severe disapproval over the unchanging nature of the waterbody and its unmanaged sewage system.

“We know that the condition of the canal cannot be changed, but we think that at least reverting the flow of sewage from the vaikal into properly covered sewage drains would make this less polluted. We cannot sleep because of the mosquitoes coming from the area, and during the day, we suffocate inside our homes because when we open the windows, the stench becomes unbearable,” said P. Indrani, a resident.

Meanwhile, the civic body has begun desilting the canal, and a portion of the water body along Subramania Swami Koil Street has been desilted.

“The entire canal would be completed in two weeks, and the broken shutters would also be fixed. The situation will get better after the completion of phase IV of the underground sewage system in the city. This would make such canals to not be used to transport sewage and thus improve the lives of the residents,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

