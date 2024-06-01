Delay in creating parking space beneath Thennur bridge draws flak 

Residents in the city have expressed concern over the delay in creating parking space beneath Thennur Road bridge, which has become a junkyard.

The Corporation, soon after the opening the Thennur overbridge almost two decades ago, had announced that the open space beneath would be put to good use by creating a parking lot and raising public gardens, but not much has happened.

In August 2022, the civic body announced that it would revive the long-pending project to transform the space under the bridge into parking lot. However, the project was once again shelved citing funds crunch.

The entire space under the bridges on the Thennur High Road and Heber Road continues to remain as convenient shelters for encroachers for varied purposes. Scrap dealers have occupies most of the space and dumped their material. Construction debris and electrical waste were also dumped at the spot. The open space has also become a work area for a few artisans who make a living by weaving mats and making other bamboo products.

Residents complain that parking on the service roads along the bridge has created chaotic traffic conditions as it obstructs free flow of traffic. Haphazard parking in front of commercial establishments along Sastri Road has contributed to major traffic snarls.

With the lack of designated parking areas, roadside parking has become a norm and no parking signs aren’t much of a deterrent. “The area under the bridge will provide enough space for two-wheelers and a parking fee should be collected, which can be utilised in maintaining the space. The officials should consider reviving the initiative as it would help reduce traffic snarls in the locality,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Meanwhile, a small portion on the other side of the bridge adjacent to the Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya school has been beautified with seating arrangements under the Namakku Naame scheme.

A senior official said the project had been put on hold because of funds crunch and that the civic body would continue to seek sponsors to develop the space into parking lots.

