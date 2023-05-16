Delay in convocation hurts students’ overseas prospects and employment

May 16, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An inordinate delay in conduct of convocation by Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi has left hundreds of fresh graduates in the lurch.

The convocation is usually conducted between August and October every year after obtaining concurrence and a date from the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, and the Minister for Higher Education, who is the Pro Chancellor.

The last convocation of the University was held on December 9, 2021, to distribute degrees and gold medals to candidates who passed out in 2019-2020 academic year. The University has not conducted its convocation thereafter. Candidates, who completed their degree courses in 2020-21 and 2021-22, have not been distributed degrees yet, causing discontent among the students and the colleges affiliated to the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has 131 affiliated colleges in Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Thanjavur. Of them, 24 are autonomous colleges. They usually conduct annual graduation ceremonies to distribute degrees after the convocation by the University. None of the affiliated colleges including autonomous colleges could conduct graduation ceremonies due to the inordinate delay in conducting the convocation by the University.

According to sources, about three lakh students, who completed their undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Bharathidasan University and its affiliated colleges, are waiting to receive their degrees. Students, who have joined colleges in the country to pursue postgraduate courses with provisional certificates issued by the University, have faced little trouble. However candidates, who opted for overseas studies and employment, have been facing pressure. Many of them are in trouble as the provisional certificate will be valid for just six months. A large number of research scholars are also waiting for receiving PhD degrees for so long.

“We face immense pressure from the candidates, mainly those who aim for foreign employment and studies. At least five to ten candidates visit our institution daily, seeking degree certificates. In turn, we take it up the issue with the officials of the University. But we have not received any solid reply on the convocation. More than 4,000 candidates are waiting for the graduation from our college alone,” says a principal of a leading college in Tiruchi.

“Many candidates face hurdles particularly when they go for higher studies in foreign countries. Whatever may be the reasons, the issue can not be dragged on further,” says P. David Livingstone, president, of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association, Tiruchi zone.

When contacted M.. Selvam, Vice Chancellor of the University told The Hindu that the University was cognisant of the issue and was taking steps to hold the convocation as early as possible. A positive outcome was expected within one or two weeks, he said.