Delay in construction of bus stop irks passengers in Tiruchi

Delay in the construction of a bus stop at No. 1 Tollgate in Tiruchi is causing hardship to a large number of passengers every day.

Activists say though the work was started two months ago, very little progress has been made. R. Padmavati of Samayapuram, who was waiting to take a bus, said: “These days, it rains and shines. In the absence of a bus stop, we have to wait here for more than an hour with no place to sit.”

Around 5,000 people take buses from here every day, said D. Muthukrishanan, Union Secretary of the Communist Party of India. “Buses to Thuraiyur, Salem, and Bengaluru stop here. Several local buses to villages on the same route also stop here. On the pretext of building a new shelter, the officials demolished the existing one. They have erected only a pillar and nothing has been done after that. People are suffering in heat and rain.”

Official of the Rural Welfare Department said work would be completed soon.

Manachanallur MLA S. Kathiravan said: “There is no delay. We were waiting for the pillar to cool down for a certain period of time. I am sure that within 15 days, work will be completed.”

