Delay in completion of road project irks travelling public

19 September 2020 18:30 IST

The long delay in completion of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur strengthening project has caused consternation among the travelling public and the trading community in Nagapattinam-Tiruvarur belt.

The first tender was issued during 2009 to convert the about 80-km stretch into four-lane carriageway. The tender was finalised in 2015 and the project was to have been completed by December 2017. But, the concessionaire abandoned it midway. During this year, the NHAI had called for tenders four times, but in vain.

“The contractors are reluctant as they want a revision of rates. Though a four-lane carriageway was envisaged, the public are now constrained to settle for the two-lane road with paved shoulders. But, the contractors are not prepared as they say rates offered by NHAI are not viable,” M. Selvaraj, Member of Parliament representing Nagapattinam constituency said.

There is an apprehension among the contractors that revenue generation through toll will not be sufficient due to the increasing use of East Coast Road by tourists visiting the places of religious importance in Nagapattinam district, sources said.

The contractors believe that movement of vehicles will be high only at times of festivals and not all through the year.

Vast stretches of the existing road have suffered extensive damage warranting immediate attention. Car drivers often complain of the damage caused to the chassis due to the presence of large potholes.

Meanwhile, functionaries of Opposition parties in the district recently threatened to conduct agitations if the road work does not resume at the earliest.

“We have already urged the NHAI to revise the rates in the interests of the travelling public,” Mr. Selvaraj said.