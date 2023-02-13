Delay in completion of Mukkombu-Butterfly Park link road irks tourists

February 13, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

The undue delay in the completion of the road work between Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) and the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory near Melur in Srirangam has irked tourists. The delay is due to the dispute between the Water Resources (WRD) and Forest Departments over the ownership of a piece of land.

The Butterfly Park, which is being administered by the Forest Department, has emerged as a major picnic spot in Tiruchi ever since it was opened to the public a few years ago. A large number of picnickers, including visitors from other districts, throng park taking the route via Srirangam and Melur.

In order to create access to the park for the picnickers from Mukkombu, the Water Resources Department proposed to lay a road by strengthening the existing bund adjoining the Cauvery. It included the component in the ₹387.6 crore project for construction of a new barrage across the Kollidam River at Mukkombu.

Larson and Toubro (L&T), which is executing the project for the Water Resources Department of the State government, completed the construction of the barrage, and it is in use. Laying of a road along the bund along the Cauvery River from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park is the only pending work. The bund suffered extensive damage in the 2004 floods.

It was expected that the seven-km stretch would give a thrust to tourism development in the region as visitors to the conservatory could have direct access to Mukkombu. Upon completing the barrage work, the WRD officials began the road laying work.

The dispute arose between the WRD and the Forest Department when about 70% of the work was over. Claiming that a portion of the stretch was a reserve forest (RF) area, forest personnel strongly opposed the road laying work. They warned of criminal action if the WRD went ahead with the work. However, after conducting the field survey the revenue officials claim that the proposed stretch belonged to the WRD.

Though the matter was subsequently taken to the notice of the senior officials of the Forest, WRD and the Revenue departments, it is said that no solution had been arrived so far. It has resulted in stalling of the work.

Tourists felt that the tussle had actually denied the easy access to the Butterfly Park and the Mukkombu. If the road was completed, they could reach Mukkombu from the Butterfly Park within five to ten minutes by road. Otherwise, they would have to travel for about 25 km.

“It is painful that the road project is pending for so long due to tussle amongst government departments. The proposed road will have a positive impact on tourism development in the region. The authorities should find a solution immediately,” says M. Selvakumar, a resident of Srirangam.

