Delay in completion of Chennai arm of flyover near railway junction irks road users

January 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The delay in completion of the final phase of works on the road overbridge (ROB) being built near the railway junction in the city has caused consternation among residents and motorists.

State Highways officials, who had assured of completion of the project by November last, now say that it would be ready by mid-February. The Department is engaged in laying the approach road to connect the incomplete Chennai arm of the ROB, which will be the final phase of the first stage of the project being executed by the Highways Department and the Railways. The multi-level bridge is being constructed in two stages.

The approach road would run for a distance of about 130 metres. The pending works on the ROB, including building service lanes and storm water drains, are being executed at a cost of ₹3.53 crore.

Expressing disappointment over the slow progress in the work, H. Ghouse Baig, a resident of Khajamalai, said the flyover was one of the most eagerly awaited road infrastructure projects in the city. “The final phase of the work should be completed swiftly and the next stage of the project should be taken up immediately.”

Sources in the Highways Department attributed the delay to the shifting of a drinking water pipeline, rain and availability of quality gravel for building the approach road.

“Shifting of the pipeline supplying water to the adjacent TSP Battalion campus took about 40 days, even though the Corporation executed the work at a rapid pace. The rains caused some delay in laying the service road and we had to get permit for taking gravel for the project. We needed to get quality gravel as we have to conduct repeated compaction tests after every layer of 20 cms of the approach road which will run for a maximum height of 5.50 metres,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The official maintains that the work is making good progress. “The work is progressing swiftly now as we are getting a steady supply of gravel. We hope to complete the work by January end or latest by mid-February.”

The completion of the first stage of the project will be a big relief for motorists as the project has dragged on for years due to delays in land transfer and acquisition. Construction of the first stage of the flyover began in February 2014 and was scheduled to be completed by February 2017.

But construction had to be suspended after nearly 90% of the work was completed, leaving the Chennai arm of the bridge incomplete as 0.663 acres of land owned by the Ministry of Defence was required to lay the approach road.

Construction resumed in May last after the Highways Department and the Defence Estates Office signed a memorandum of understanding paving the way for the land transfer.

The second stage of the project, which envisages dismantling of the existing narrow bridge across the railway lines at the site and construction of a new one, would be taken up after the completion of the first stage. “The design for the second stage of the project hsa been drawn up and is under scrutiny. It will be finalised soon and tenders for the second stage of the project will be called by the time we complete the approach road,” the official said.