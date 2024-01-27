Delay in commencing RoB work on Fort Station Road in Tiruchi raises safety concern

January 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

While the Tiruchi Corporation is waiting for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to shift or remove the electric poles and power cables on Fort Station Road to start the work on widening the approach roads to build a new overbridge, a portion of the approach road on Maris Theatre side appears to be sinking further.

The Tiruchi Corporation and the Southern Railway had jointly decided to build a new RoB by demolishing the existing structure, which is said to be more than 157 years old. While the civic body will build the retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end to the Min Guard Gate end, the Southern Railway will reconstruct a portion of the bridge above the railway line. After completing the tendering process, the Corporation recently issued the work order for starting the construction work falling under its scope of work.

The construction work should have been started in October last year. However, it is yet to be started. It is said that the contractor had told the officials that the work could begin only after electric poles and power cables along the alignment were removed. To facilitate the workers to carry out the formation of approach roads, the Corporation had taken it up with the Tangedco to relocate or remove the electric poles along with the High Tension power cables from the Salai Road-Shastri Road junction to the Main Guard Gate end. It submitted a formal proposal to the Chief Engineer of the Tangedco at Thennur to either relocate or remove about 27 electric poles and a transformer.

Sources said that the Tangedco had agreed to the proposal and the Corporation had paid ₹19 lakh for removing the poles and cables. It was expected that the relocation work would start soon.

But the worrisome factor is that a portion of the approach road appears to have sunk further. It was in the same place that a portion of the road suffered damage when heavy rain lashed the region a few years ago. The civic body had to close the road for traffic for a few weeks before strengthening it.

An official of the Corporation said that it had taken note of the issue. The construction work would begin immediately after the electric poles were replaced. The task was likely to be taken up within a week. The authorities would take a call soon on whether to close the road for traffic while carrying out construction work, sources said.