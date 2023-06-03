Delay in board exam re-evaluation creates anxiety among students, parents

June 03, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

Higher secondary school students in Tiruchi who have given their board exam sheets for re-evaluation are spending anxious moments waiting for the papers to move through official channels as they hurry to meet college admission deadlines.

“We applied for revaluation of my son’s mathematics paper. We were told that the new results would be available only after one week to 10 days. However, the last date for applying to Anna University for single window counselling for BE/BTech courses is June 4, and the last date to upload documents is June 9,” a parent told The Hindu.

The application for re-totalling available on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, mentions that the completed forms could be submitted to the district office concerned of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations from May 31 to June 3.

Teachers and parents said even though colleges have set their admission deadlines for early June, school board exam re-evaluation forms were still being handed out until June 3, which had created anxiety among some students looking to improve their scores. Educationists also felt college admission dates could be staggered to accommodate the re-evaluation process, and give more students a chance to apply.

“My son and others like him who have spent two years preparing for higher studies, are held up by such delays. What would be the use of getting the results after the college admissions are over?” the parent asked.

Considering the scale of the government exams, and the abilities of their children, parents need to be realistic about their expectations, said J. Christy Subathra, correspondent of CREA Child Academy. “Most children feel pressured to get their results re-totalled to avoid displeasing their parents. Their stress increases when their friends are able to get admission before them,” she said. “Students must be prepared mentally to face failure and if needed, a change of subject well in advance.”

