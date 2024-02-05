ADVERTISEMENT

Deiva Thamizh Peravai urges State government to ensure rendering of Tamil mantras during consecration of HR & CE temples

February 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai on Monday passed a resolution during its executive committee meeting in Tiruchi urging the State government to ensure usage of Tamil in the consecration of temples under the management of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department.

The association in a statement said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in the past had passed orders asserting that Tamil mantras could be rendered along with Sanskrit mantras during consecration ceremonies of temples. The orders were partially implemented in consecration of Viralimalai Murugan temple and some other temples in Virudhachalam and Salem.

However, some people have gone on appeal to the Supreme Court against the orders of Madras High Court on conducting consecration in Tamil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should initiate legal steps to ensure usage of Tamil mantras during the consecration of temples under the administration of HR & CE Department, the association demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US