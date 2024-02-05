GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deiva Thamizh Peravai urges State government to ensure rendering of Tamil mantras during consecration of HR & CE temples

February 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai on Monday passed a resolution during its executive committee meeting in Tiruchi urging the State government to ensure usage of Tamil in the consecration of temples under the management of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department.

The association in a statement said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in the past had passed orders asserting that Tamil mantras could be rendered along with Sanskrit mantras during consecration ceremonies of temples. The orders were partially implemented in consecration of Viralimalai Murugan temple and some other temples in Virudhachalam and Salem.

However, some people have gone on appeal to the Supreme Court against the orders of Madras High Court on conducting consecration in Tamil.

The State government should initiate legal steps to ensure usage of Tamil mantras during the consecration of temples under the administration of HR & CE Department, the association demanded.

