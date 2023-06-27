Deiva Thamizh Peravai demands arrest of attackers

June 27, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has demanded the initiation of stern action on those who attacked the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials at a temple in Krishnagiri district on June 27.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the DTP president, P.Maniarasan has claimed that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the priests of Sri Chandrachoodeswarar temple, Hosur attacked the Department officials at the temple premises as the latter had consented to the demand of performing the consecration of the temple tower in Tamil along with the usual practice of performing the rituals in Sanskrit.

The attack on the Department officials, Peravai members and the founder of Thamizh Veda Agama Patasalai and executive committee member of DTP, Mecheri Simmam Sathyabhama Ammaiyar took place at the temple office premises when the Ammaiyar-led team was discussing the manner in which the consecration to be performed in Tamil and presented the list of Sivanadiyars who would be performing the ‘kudamuzhukku’ rituals in Tamil, he said.

Condemning the attack on the officials and the Peravai members, Maniarasan exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to arrest of those who were involved in the incident and to initiate necessary steps for the performance of the consecration in Tamil.

