DEIC launches dental nitrous oxide sedation unit for minor oral surgeries

Published - July 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Demonstration of the dental nitrous oxide sedation unit inaugurated at the District Early Intervention Centre on Wednesday.

Demonstration of the dental nitrous oxide sedation unit inaugurated at the District Early Intervention Centre on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

The District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi on Wednesday inaugurated a dental nitrous oxide sedation unit on its premises to offer more comfort to paediatric patients during minor oral surgical procedures.

At a press gathering on Wednesday, A. Arshiya Begum, Dean, MGMGH, and K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College, said: “The equipment for the unit, costing ₹10 lakh, was gifted to DEIC from the District Collector’s Discretionary Fund a few years ago. The unit will help us to treat young patients above the age of six years and reduce their anxiety while dental procedures are being carried out. Though it is available in private hospitals, DEIC Tiruchi is the first government healthcare facility with this sedation unit in Tamil Nadu.”

The unit will be functioning on a weekly basis initially, said Dr. Arshiya. “The DEIC dental staff will be assisted by anaesthetists and paediatricians while dealing with cases,” she added.

Nitrous oxide is considered to be safe for operations on young patients. It will be administered through a nosepiece and the patient will be conscious throughout the procedure.

