efunct borewell converted into RWH system

A defunct deep borewell at the Panchayat Union Primary School, Pulavarnatham in Ammapet Panchayat Union, has been converted into a rainwater harvesting system.

Construction of two classrooms was taken up at the primary school at a cost of ₹ 16 lakhs with Panchayat General Fund. While constructing the new building, it was decided to convert the defunct deep borewell, situated near the construction site, into a rainwater harvesting system as directed by the State government.

A sum of around ₹20,000 was spent for conversion of deep borewell into RWH structure where pipes were laid to drain rainwater collected on the roof of the new building into soak pit dug around the defunct bore well, sources said.

After inspecting the conversion work, Collector Mantri Govinda Rao enquired about the progress of conversion of defunct deep borewells into RWH structures in the district.

He inspected various other work such as construction of a high-level bridge across the Vennar at a cost of ₹3 crore connecting Neigunnam and Iveli hamlets under NABARD funding and other works in Ammapet Panchayat Union.