Defence employee federations question legality of corporatisation move

Federations of employee unions have questioned the move by the Department of Defence to proceed with its decision for corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board.

A few thousands of employees in the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, and the High Energy Projectile Factory were among the 80,000-strong workforce of 41 production units across the country to observe Save Ordnance Factories Day earlier this month, opposing the move to convert the OFB into multiple corporations.

Pending conciliation settlement, continuing with corporatisation of OFBs was a violation of Industrial Disputes Act 1947, C. Srikumar, general secretary of All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) said, citing legal experts.

The three federations, AIDEF, Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation, and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, had deferred the indefinite strike they had planned from October 12, 2020, only after the Department of Defence Production had agreed that during the pendency of ongoing conciliation proceedings, it will abide by the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947.

The law states that during the pendency of any conciliation proceeding, no employer shall alter, to the prejudice of the workmen concerned, the conditions of service applicable to them immediately before the commencement of such proceeding; or discharge or punish, whether by dismissal or otherwise, any workmen concerned in such dispute.

‘As central government employees, the workers will never accept the status of employees in a corporation. For, it will be a clear violation of the Contract of Appointment. In the case of Ordnance Factories, the employees will have a strong case if the Government issues a notification for corporatisation pending the conciliation settlement with the federations,’ Mr. Srikumar said.

The ordnance factories that had stood the test of time for 220 years were not established to mint profit, but to manufacture equipment and weapons required to defend the country, he said.