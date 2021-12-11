Defence products expo from tomorrow

TIRUCHI

11 December 2021 19:55 IST

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and India@75, an exhibition of defence products will be held at the Junior Staff Club of Ordnance Factory here from December 13 to 19.

The Ministry of Defence is organising such exhibitions at 75 locations across the country.

The Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi, a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India, will display modern defence products as well as vintage weapons used in World War II. The exhibition, to be inaugurated by the Defence Minister through video conference, will be open to the general public, including students from schools and colleges between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.