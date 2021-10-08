Defence civilian employees to stay away from launch function

It is part of a nationwide protest against corporatisation

Defence civilian employees in the two ordnance factories in Tiruchi, as part of a nation-wide protest by the workforce of the 41 production units, will boycott the official inauguration of what they describe as the ‘non-viable seven corporations’ formed by dissolving the Ordnance Factory Board on October 15.

While the employees will keep away from the giant digital screens in all the factories, for display of the inauguration of the seven corporations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in online mode, the family members of ordnance factories and OFB headquarters will also switch off their televisions at that time. The government’s decision of corporatisation would ruin the family of every employee, C. Srikumar, General Secretary, All India Defence Employees Union, said.

The decision on corporatisation had been taken against the wishes and verdict of 76,000 employees who had shed their blood and life for the survival of the national asset for more than 200 years, and had stood with the armed forces of India shoulder to shoulder in war and peace. The employees constituting members of all the affiliated unions of All India Defence Employees' Federation, Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations and All India Bahjan Defence Employees Federation will express their protest also by wearing black badges with the slogan: Save Ordnance Factories from Wilful Demolition by the government. “Otherwise, we will be doing injustice to our fellow workmen who laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifice in line of their duty to safeguard the nation,” Mr. Srikumar said.